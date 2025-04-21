CECO Environmental Corp. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 29

CECO Environmental Corp. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, with a liveearnings call

CECO Environmental Corp. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, before the market opens. Anearnings callwill follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with details available on the company's website. CECO is a diversified industrial company focused on environmental solutions across various sectors, including air and water treatment and energy transition markets. The company aims to enhance industrial efficiency and environmental protection through innovative technologies. Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "CECO." For further information, interested parties can visit the CECO website or contact their investor relations team.

CECO Environmental Corp. is announcing the date for its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The upcomingearnings callreflects the company's proactive approach to engaging with investors and analysts, fostering relationships that can enhance shareholder confidence.

CECO’s diverse focus on environmentally friendly solutions positions the company strategically within growing markets, such as air quality improvement and energy transition.

The announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate that the company is not performing as anticipated, leading to heightened scrutiny from investors.

The lack of details regarding current financial performance could raise concerns about potential issues or declines in key performance metrics.

The need to emphasize their role in industrial air and water solutions might suggest increased competition or challenges in maintaining market share.

When will CECO Environmental report its Q1 2025 financial results?

CECO Environmental will report its Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, premarket.

What time is the CECO Environmentalearnings call

Theearnings callwill start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. CT) on April 29, 2025.

How can I access the CECO Environmentalearnings call

You can access theearnings calllive at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tvr2idgu.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

A replay of the conference call will be available on CECO Environmental's website shortly after the live event concludes.

What industries does CECO Environmental serve?

CECO Environmental serves air, water, and energy transition markets in various industrial applications globally.

ADDISON, Texas, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO)



, a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that it will report its first quarter of 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, premarket. The Company will also host itsearnings callstarting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. CT). The Company’s financial results and presentation will be posted on its website at



www.cecoenviro.com



.





The details for the webcast are:





When: Tuesday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time





Where:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tvr2idgu







How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above





Register to receive the dial-in info and a unique pin:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf7f94f174d4c44c393db50b529db08e3







A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's



website



shortly after the live webcast has concluded.







ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL







CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit



www.cecoenviro.com



.







Company Contact:







Peter Johansson





Chief Financial and Strategy Officer





888-990-6670











Investor Relations Contact:







Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young





Three Part Advisors





214-872-2710







Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com





