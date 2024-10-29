Ceco Environmental Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.086 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $3.330 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ceco Environmental Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.2 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $135.513 million from $149.390 million last year.

Ceco Environmental Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.086 Mln. vs. $3.330 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $135.513 Mln vs. $149.390 Mln last year.

