Ceco Environmental Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ceco Environmental Corp. (CECO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $36 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $1.5 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ceco Environmental Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.9% to $176.7 million from $126.3 million last year.

Ceco Environmental Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $700-$750 Mln

