CECO Environmental Corp. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

CECO Environmental Corp. will announce its Q4 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

CECO Environmental Corp. announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, before the market opens, followed by anearnings callat 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results and presentations will be available on the company's website, and a live webcast of the call can be accessed through a provided link. CECO Environmental is a diversified industrial company focused on environmentally sustainable solutions across various sectors, including industrial air and water, energy transition, and custom applications for numerous industries. The company, headquartered in Addison, Texas, is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CECO."

Potential Positives

The scheduledearnings callon February 25, 2025, indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about the company's financial performance.

CECO Environmental's focus on diverse industrial applications emphasizes its role as a key player in significant markets, including energy transition and environmental solutions.

The company's long-standing history since 1966 signals stability and experience in its industry.

Hosting a live webcast for theearnings callencourages broader participation from investors and analysts, enhancing engagement and accessibility.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial data or performance metrics ahead of the upcoming earnings report, which may indicate lack of confidence in current performance or future outlook.



The absence of a detailed update on company initiatives or strategic directions could signal stagnation or uncertainty in the corporate strategy.



Relying on a scheduledearnings callfor significant financial updates may heighten speculation or anxiety among investors prior to the report release.

FAQ

When will CECO Environmental report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

CECO Environmental will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, premarket.

What time is theearnings callfor CECO Environmental?

Theearnings callwill begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2025.

Where can I access the webcast for the CECOearnings call

The webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wr6yr8ri.

How can I register for CECO'searnings call

You can register for theearnings callat https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2af3a0a59cc347e5a9441f654aff6aed.

Will there be a replay of theearnings callavailable?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on CECO's website shortly after the live event concludes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ADDISON, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO)



, a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, premarket. The Company will also host itsearnings callstarting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. CT). The Company’s financial results and presentation will be posted on its website at



www.cecoenviro.com



.





The details for the webcast are:





When: Tuesday, February 25 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time





Where:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wr6yr8ri









How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above





Register to receive the dial-in info and a unique pin:





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2af3a0a59cc347e5a9441f654aff6aed









A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's



website



shortly after the live webcast has concluded.







ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL







CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit



www.cecoenviro.com



.







Company Contact:







Peter Johansson





Chief Financial and Strategy Officer





888-990-6670











Investor Relations Contact:







Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young





Three Part Advisors





214-872-2710







Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.