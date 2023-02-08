CECO Environmental (CECO) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

CECO Environmental (CECO) closed the most recent trading day at $14.58, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems had gained 6.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 4.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 7%.

CECO Environmental will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $103.95 million, up 11.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CECO Environmental. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% higher. CECO Environmental currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CECO Environmental currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.1.

Also, we should mention that CECO has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CECO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

