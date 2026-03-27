CECO Environmental (CECO) Price Target Increased by 23.18% to 80.41

The average one-year price target for CECO Environmental (NasdaqGS:CECO) has been revised to $80.41 / share. This is an increase of 23.18% from the prior estimate of $65.28 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.63% from the latest reported closing price of $61.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in CECO Environmental. This is an decrease of 179 owner(s) or 41.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CECO is 0.20%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.89% to 29,583K shares. The put/call ratio of CECO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,038K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing an increase of 38.29%.

King Luther Capital Management holds 951K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 922K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 58.06% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 741K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 6.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 730K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CECO by 38.99% over the last quarter.

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