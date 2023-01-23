CECO Environmental (CECO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CECO Environmental (CECO) closed at $14.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems had gained 21.84% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CECO Environmental as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CECO Environmental is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $103.95 million, up 11.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CECO Environmental. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% higher within the past month. CECO Environmental is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CECO Environmental has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.66, so we one might conclude that CECO Environmental is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CECO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Pollution Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.