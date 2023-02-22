CECO Environmental (CECO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CECO Environmental (CECO) closed at $14.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems had lost 0.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

CECO Environmental will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 6, 2023. On that day, CECO Environmental is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $103.95 million, up 11.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CECO Environmental. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CECO Environmental is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CECO Environmental's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.94.

We can also see that CECO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Pollution Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

