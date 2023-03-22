CECO Environmental (CECO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CECO Environmental (CECO) closed at $13.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems had lost 1.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

CECO Environmental will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $108.67 million, up 17.55% from the prior-year quarter.

CECO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $479.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.35% and +13.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CECO Environmental should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.21% lower. CECO Environmental is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CECO Environmental has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.92, so we one might conclude that CECO Environmental is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CECO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Pollution Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)

