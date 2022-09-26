CECO Environmental (CECE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CECO Environmental (CECE) closed the most recent trading day at $9.20, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems had lost 12.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 11.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CECO Environmental as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 1300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.07 million, up 21.36% from the year-ago period.

CECE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $394.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +125% and +21.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CECO Environmental should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CECO Environmental is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, CECO Environmental currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.72.

We can also see that CECE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Pollution Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE): Free Stock Analysis Report



