CECO Environmental (CECE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CECO Environmental (CECE) closed the most recent trading day at $7.90, moving +1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems had gained 28.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 12.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.35%.

CECO Environmental will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $92.01 million, up 16.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $373.18 million, which would represent changes of +92.86% and +15.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CECO Environmental. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CECO Environmental is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CECO Environmental has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.64.

Also, we should mention that CECE has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CECE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

