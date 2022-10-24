CECO Environmental Ascends 8% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE), a provider of air pollution control technology, products and services, are rising more than 8% Monday morning at $11.43, despite no stock-specific news today so far.

In August, the company had reported second-quarter results with a revenue growth of more than 30% at $105.38 million.

CECE gained more than 60% in the last 1 year with a new 52-week high of $11.71 touched this morning.

