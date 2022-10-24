Markets
CECE

CECO Environmental Ascends 8% In Morning Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE), a provider of air pollution control technology, products and services, are rising more than 8% Monday morning at $11.43, despite no stock-specific news today so far.

In August, the company had reported second-quarter results with a revenue growth of more than 30% at $105.38 million.

CECE gained more than 60% in the last 1 year with a new 52-week high of $11.71 touched this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CECE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular