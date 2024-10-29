CECO Environmental Acquires Profire Energy

Profire Energy (PFIE) has released an update.

CECO Environmental has announced its acquisition of Profire Energy for $125 million, aiming to strengthen its position as a leader in environmental solutions for industrial markets. This strategic move is expected to generate cost synergies and enhance Profire’s growth by leveraging CECO’s established global operations and customer relationships.

