CECO Environmental Acquires Profire Energy

October 29, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Profire Energy (PFIE) has released an update.

CECO Environmental has announced its acquisition of Profire Energy for $125 million, aiming to strengthen its position as a leader in environmental solutions for industrial markets. This strategic move is expected to generate cost synergies and enhance Profire’s growth by leveraging CECO’s established global operations and customer relationships.

