Ceco Environmental to acquire Profire Energy for $125M

CECO Environmental (CECO) and Profire Energy (PFIE) announced a definitive agreement where CECO will acquire Profire, in an all-cash transaction. Profire is a leader in burner management technology and combustion control systems that provide mission-critical combustion automation and control solutions and services to improve environmental efficiency, safety and reliability for industrial thermal applications globally. Profire estimates its 2024 sales to be greater than $60 million with adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 20 percent. Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of CECO will commence a tender offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Profire common stock at a price of $2.55 per share, in cash, without interest and subject to applicable withholding tax. The tender offer will initially remain open for 20 business days from the date of commencement of the tender offer, subject to extension under certain circumstances. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Profire’s Board of Directors, implies an equity value of approximately $125 million and a total enterprise value for Profire of approximately $108 million. The tender offer is subject to customary closing conditions, including that at least a majority of the outstanding shares of Profire’s common stock are tendered and not withdrawn in the tender offer and the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The price represents a 46.5% premium over Profire’s closing share price of $1.74 on October 25, 2024 and a premium of 60.3% to Profire’s 30-day volume weighted average share price on October 25, 2024. Following a successful completion of the tender offer, including the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, CECO will acquire all remaining untendered shares of Profire common stock at the same price of $2.55 per share in cash through a merger of Merger Sub with Profire, with Profire continuing as the surviving corporation. Upon completion of the transaction, Profire will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of CECO and shares of Profire’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. The parties anticipate that the combination will be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

