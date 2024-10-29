News & Insights

Markets
CECO

CECO To Buy Profire For $108 Mln Cash, Cuts Annual Revenue Outlook Below View, Pre-Market Stock Down

October 29, 2024 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), a provider of air pollution control products and services, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to buy Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE), a technology provider for industrial combustion appliances, for $2.55 per share or $108 million in cash. In addition, CECO has revised down annual revenue outlook, while initiating 2025 revenue guidance.

Under the terms, a subsidiary of CECO will commence a tender offer to acquire all shares of Profire at $2.55 per share. The transaction implies an equity value of around $125 million and a total enterprise value of approximately $108 million for Profire.

The price represents a 46.5 percent premium over Profire's closing share price of $1.74, and a premium of 60.3 percent to Profire's 30-day volume weighted average share price on October 25.

Post tender offer, CECO will acquire all remaining untendered shares of Profire at $2.55 per share.

Up on the completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2025, Profire will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of CECO, and shares of Profire's will no longer be listed.

For 2024, Profire expects sales of over $60 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20 percent.

Profire is a burner management technology and combustion control systems firm focused on combustion automation and control solutions.

Looking ahead to the full year, CECO now expects revenue of $575 to $600 million, compared with the earlier expectation of $600 million to $620 million.

On average, five analysts' polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the company to post revenue of $606.11 million, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Excluding items, annual adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $65 million to $70 million, lower than prior guidance of $68 million to $72 million.

For the full-year 2025, CECO anticipates revenue of $700 million to $750 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $90 to $100 million.

For the full-year 2025, analysts expect the firm to report revenue of $669.86 million.

CECO was trading down by 8.70 percent at $24.02 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

PFIE was trading up by 47.36 percent at $2.510 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CECO
PFIE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.