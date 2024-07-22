News & Insights

Cebu Pacific, Airbus, Pratt & Whitney Celebrate Largest Aircraft Order In Philippine

July 22, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cebu Pacific, Airbus, and Pratt & Whitney, held an official ceremony to celebrate a memorandum of understanding signed for Cebu Pacific's purchase of up to 152 A321neo aircraft for estimated $24 billion. The MOU covers firm orders for up to 102 A321neo, plus 50 A320neo family purchase rights. The purchase agreement to finalize the deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of the year.

Cebu Pacific has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power the future aircraft. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (RTX) business.

