Ceapro Inc. Momentum Despite Sales Dip

Ceapro Inc. has announced a drop in Q1 2024 sales compared to the previous year, alongside significant R&D advancements in its avenanthramides clinical study and yeast beta glucan processing technology. The company is also preparing for a promising merger with Aeterna Zentaris, anticipated to close in Q2 2024, which is expected to drive growth and diversify its biopharmaceutical offerings. Additionally, Ceapro has completed the first arm of a Phase 1 clinical study without significant adverse reactions, and is pushing forward with new product developments and technology scale-up initiatives.

