CEA Industries enters non-binding LOI to acquire specialty retailer

CEA Industries (CEAD) is under a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire a leading specialty retailer and manufacturer, which would be paid for with a combination of cash, CEA Industries common shares, and debt. The Target has more than 30 retail locations over a broad geography, with a deep portfolio of trademarks and intellectual property. The Company intends to utilize its strong balance sheet to further expand the Target’s retail footprint through the acquisition of additional stores as well as opening de novo stores, enabling broader market reach and customer accessibility. Additionally, CEA Industries plans to grow the Target’s manufacturing business that supplies house brand and white-label products to other retailers. These strategic initiatives will enable the Company to build on the target’s solid foundation, accelerate growth, and enhance profitability and operational excellence The Company expects to sign a definitive agreement to acquire the Target before year end, with a closing of the transaction targeted for the first quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

