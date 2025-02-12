News & Insights

Markets
CEAD

CEA Industries To Acquire Canadian Vape Retailer And Manufacturer Fat Panda

February 12, 2025 — 01:52 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD), Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Canadian vape retailer Fat Panda Ltd. for C$18 million. The purchase will be funded through cash, common shares, and debt, ensuring minimal shareholder dilution.

Fat Panda, central Canada's largest vape retailer and manufacturer, holds over 50 percent market share. It operates 33 stores across Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, plus an e-commerce platform. The company offers in-house premium e-liquids and owns a strong portfolio of trademarks and IP.

Fat Panda has built a strong foundation for growth through strategic retail locations, a robust e-commerce platform, and in-house product development since its inception in 2013. Its supplier partnerships and regulatory expertise enhance resilience and compliance. With its leadership intact and CEA Industries' financial backing, Fat Panda is poised for continued expansion and profitability.

The acquisition ensures business continuity by retaining current management, production, and retail staff. Key senior managers will sign employment agreements to continue post-closing.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

CEAD is currently trading at $8.10 or 8.14% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.