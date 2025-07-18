CEA: FDA Authorization Of JUUL To Create Opportunities In U.S. Nicotine Vape Market

(RTTNews) - CEA Industries Inc. (VAPE) issued a statement applauding the FDA decision to authorize JUUL e-cigarette products for sale in the United States. The announcement follows the FDA's reversal of its 2022 federal ban. The company sees this development as paving the way for broader participation in the U.S. market under a more defined and predictable regulatory framework.

Tony McDonald, CEO of CEA Industries, said: "This milestone represents a critical step toward establishing a regulated and transparent U.S. marketplace for nicotine vape products. We are optimistic that it will create opportunities for CEA Industries to participate in the U.S. nicotine vape market over the long-term."

