CEA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp., Ltd. (Symbol: CEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.06, changing hands as high as $21.14 per share. China Eastern Airlines Corp., Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $28.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.11.

