CE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.85, changing hands as low as $105.15 per share. Celanese Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $86.705 per share, with $128.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.67. The CE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
