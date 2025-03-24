$CDXS stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDXS stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,513,491 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CDXS:
$CDXS Insider Trading Activity
$CDXS insiders have traded $CDXS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 15 purchases buying 565,000 shares for an estimated $1,803,572 and 0 sales.
$CDXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CDXS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,364,128 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,506,890
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 982,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,688,184
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 815,578 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,890,307
- PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY removed 800,000 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,464,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 726,873 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,467,184
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 500,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,385,000
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 388,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,851,446
$CDXS Government Contracts
We have seen $7,850 of award payments to $CDXS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
