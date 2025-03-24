$CDXS stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDXS stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,513,491 of trading volume.

$CDXS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDXS:

$CDXS insiders have traded $CDXS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 15 purchases buying 565,000 shares for an estimated $1,803,572 and 0 sales.

$CDXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CDXS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CDXS Government Contracts

We have seen $7,850 of award payments to $CDXS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

