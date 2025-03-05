$CDXC stock is up 52% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CDXC stock has now risen 52% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $57,126,257 of trading volume.

$CDXC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CDXC:

$CDXC insiders have traded $CDXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK L JR JAKSCH sold 37,161 shares for an estimated $229,955

OZAN PAMIR (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,907 shares for an estimated $21,396

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $CDXC stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CDXC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.