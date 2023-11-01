CDW's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

CDW Corporation CDW reported third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59. Also, the bottom line rose 4.4% year over year.

The company’s revenues decreased 9.4% year over year to $5.628 billion. Net sales decreased 9.9% at constant currency. The downtick was caused due to weakness across Corporate and Small Business segments. Also, quarterly revenues failed to beat the consensus mark of $5.824 billion.

Separately, the company announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Dec 12, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Nov 24.

Quarterly Details

Net sales of CDW’s Corporate segment amounted to $2.227 billion, declining 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The Small Business segment’s net sales of $378 million declined 21.7% year over year.

The Public segment’s net sales amounted to $2.422 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Education customers rose 2.1%. Revenues from Healthcare increased 2.4%, while revenues from Government customers were flat.

Net sales in Other (Canadian and U.K. operations) declined 15.4% to $601 million.

CDW’s gross profit of $1.228 billion decreased 0.4% on a year-over-year basis. The gross margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 21.8% due to a higher product margin.

The non-GAAP operating income increased 1.3% year over year to $556 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP operating margin advanced 110 bps to 9.9%.

Selling and administrative expenses declined 2.3% year over year to $749 million, primarily due to reduced discretionary expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, CDW had $440.7 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $203.9 million as of Jun 30.

The company has a long-term debt of $5.66 billion, lower than $5.72 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.

For the nine months that ended Sep 30, 2023, CDW generated $1,062.2 million of cash flow from operating activities compared with $1,094 million in the year-ago period.

