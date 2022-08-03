CDW's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CDW Corporation CDW reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40 and increasing 23% year over year.



The company’s revenues increased 19.4% year over year to $6.146 billion. On a constant-currency basis, net sales increased 20.5%. The performance was driven by strength across all segments and the contribution from the Sirius Computer acquisition. However, quarterly revenues missed the consensus mark of $6.155 billion. Unfavorable currency translations acted as a dampener.



Following the announcement, the shares are up 2.5% in the premarket trading on Aug 3.

Quarterly Details

Net sales of CDW’s Corporate segment amounted to $2.661 billion, rising 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.



The Small Business segment’s net sales of $500 million rose 3.5% year over year.



In the Public segment, net sales amounted to $2.243 billion. The figure rose 7.8% from the year-earlier quarter’s levels. Revenues from Healthcare and Government customers were up 30.1% and 18.7%, respectively. Revenues from Education customers dropped 6.4%.



Net sales in Other (Canadian and U.K. operations) increased 23.8% to $742 million.



CDW’s gross profit of $1.168 million rallied 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. The gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) to 19%, mainly on a favorable product mix and rate.



The non-GAAP operating income increased 23.5% year over year to $516.3 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP operating margin advanced 30 bps to 8.4%.



Selling and administrative expenses rose 42.9% year over year to $732.9 million, primarily due to higher sales payroll expenses, increased coworker count and higher acquisition and integration costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, CDW had $541.6 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $386.9 million as of Mar 31, 2022.



The company has a long-term debt of $6.481 billion, lower than $6.515 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.



For six months ended Jun 30, 2022, CDW generated $761.1 million of cash flow from operating activities compared with $344.9 billion in the comparable period in the prior fiscal.



Separately, the company announced that its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share to be payable on Sep 9 to shareholders of record as of Aug 25.

