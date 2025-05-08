CDW Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $186.0, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. A decline of 12.35% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of CDW's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Buy $210.00 $236.00 George Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $205.00 $223.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $175.00 $222.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CDW. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CDW compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CDW's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of CDW's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators.

Stay up to date on CDW analyst ratings.

Get to Know CDW Better

CDW Corp is a multi-brand provider of information technology ("IT") solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's broad array of offerings ranges from discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions and services that include on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. The company has five operating segments namely, Corporate, Small Business, Public, CDW UK, and CDW Canada. The Corporate segment generates the majority of its revenue and serves USA private sector business customers.

CDW's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CDW displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CDW's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CDW's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CDW's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

