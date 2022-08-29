CDW Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.61, changing hands as low as $176.87 per share. CDW Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDW's low point in its 52 week range is $152.15 per share, with $208.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.32.

