CDW Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

CDW Corporation CDW is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.65 billion, suggesting growth of 17% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2 per share, indicating an increase of 14.9% from $1.74 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

CDW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.8%.

Factors to Note

The ongoing demand for CDW's hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, virtualization and cloud computing, is likely to have helped the company's first-quarter performance. The expanded product portfolio and the global presence of the corporation bode well.

CDW Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

CDW Corporation price-eps-surprise | CDW Corporation Quote

With the recovery of the economy to the pre-pandemic levels, various adjustments have been taking place, including mass vaccine rollouts, COVID-19 variant tracking, policy on returning to office, and infrastructure modifications. Thus, the to-be-reported quarter's performance is expected to have been aided by increased investments in digitization.

CDW's approach of encouraging organic growth and pursuing buyouts is likely to have raised the company's profile. Buyouts like Amplified IT and Focal Point Data Risk have helped it improve its educational and security capabilities, respectively.

CDW completed the acquisition of Sirius Computer Solutions in December 2021. The acquisition of Sirius is expected to have strengthened CDW's managed services capabilities.

CDW has been working to improve its capabilities in high-growth solution areas. It has also been increasing its service skills in order to attract customers. These factors are likely to have acted as tailwinds.

However, the pandemic-induced global supply-chain troubles and component shortages are anticipated to have dented the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Increasing expenses are likely to have acted as headwinds.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for CDW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these too have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

Wix.com WIX has an Earnings ESP of +15.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Wix.com is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 64 cents per share, compared with loss of 54 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Shares of WIX have lost 76% in the past year.

Camtek CAMT has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Camtek is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting 30.3% increase on a year over year basis. Shares of CAMT have lost 11.7% in the past year.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO has an Earnings ESP of +5.03% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Silicon Motion Technology is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.55 per share, suggesting an increase of 39.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Shares of SIMO have gained 8.5% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

