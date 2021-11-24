CDW Issues Senior Notes Worth $2.5B to Fund Granite Buyout

CDW Corporation CDW recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries, CDW LLC and CDW Finance Corporation, have issued and priced senior notes offering worth $2.5 billion to fund the proposed acquisition of Granite Parent Inc.

The net proceeds from the offering along with available cash on hand will be utilized for the payment of acquisition consideration and related fees and expenses. The offering is anticipated to close on Dec 1, 2021.

CDW had entered into an agreement in October this year to buy Granite from an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, for $2.5 billion in cash. The business technology retailer expects to complete the transaction in December 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

We believe CDW is taking advantage of prevailing low borrowing interest rates. Borrowing costs continue to be low, enabling companies to obtain easy financing. With the global treasuries offering low rates, corporate bonds and borrowings from banks have been witnessing high demand lately.

CDW Corporation Price and Consensus

CDW Corporation price-consensus-chart | CDW Corporation Quote

In the past few months, several companies have issued senior notes to improve liquidity. In September this year, DXC Technology Company DXC issued $1.35 billion worth of senior notes to lower its interest expenses significantly.

In June, Salesforce CRM issued $8 billion worth of senior notes to fund the acquisition of Slack Technologies.

In April, Marvell Technologies MRVL raised $2 billion through senior notes to fund the acquisition of Inphi Corporation. In March, NCR Corporation raised $1.1 billion by issuing 5.125% senior unsecured notes.

CDW, DXC and Salesforce carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Marvell has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate of CDW, DXC, Salesforce, and Marvell are pegged at 13.1, 27.4%, 16.8% and 21.6%, respectively.

Shares of CDW, DXC, CRM and MRVL stocks have appreciated 48.6%, 22.1%, 31% and 54% in the YTD period, respectively.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.