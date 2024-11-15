CDW initiated with a Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of CDW (CDW) with a Buy rating and $230 price target While in the shorter term the company has seen weakness due to its weighting to larger, more discretionary networking projects, through-cycle it has favorable product positioning, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says CDW has a foothold in the UK market, which is relatively underpenetrated from a company perspective.
