CDW initiated with a Buy at Redburn Atlantic

November 15, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of CDW (CDW) with a Buy rating and $230 price target While in the shorter term the company has seen weakness due to its weighting to larger, more discretionary networking projects, through-cycle it has favorable product positioning, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says CDW has a foothold in the UK market, which is relatively underpenetrated from a company perspective.

