CDW Holding’s AGM Concludes Smoothly

CDW Holding (SG:BXE) has released an update.

CDW Holding Limited conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, where all resolutions were voted by poll in line with Singapore Exchange requirements. Shareholders had the opportunity to submit questions and appoint proxies for voting ahead of the AGM, but no questions were received. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Kato Tomonori, who was also appointed proxy by numerous shareholders to vote on their behalf.

