News & Insights

Stocks
CDW

CDW Earnings Results: $CDW Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 05, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CDW ($CDW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.48 per share, beating estimates of $2.35 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $5,186,000,000, beating estimates of $5,003,136,717 by $182,863,283.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CDW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of CDW stock to their portfolio, and 498 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,857,218 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $420,288,433
  • MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,838,760 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $416,111,388
  • JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,446,025 shares (+7029.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $327,235,457
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,069,861 shares (+8175.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $242,109,544
  • HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 761,012 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $172,217,015
  • FMR LLC removed 741,709 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $167,848,746
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 692,460 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $156,703,698

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CDW Government Contracts

We have seen $312,561,599 of award payments to $CDW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CDW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

CDW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.