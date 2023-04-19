CDW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $181.50, changing hands as low as $160.66 per share. CDW Corp shares are currently trading off about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CDW's low point in its 52 week range is $147.91 per share, with $215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.84. The CDW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
