CDW Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $287.2 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $215.3 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $343.4 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $5.44 billion from $5.54 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $287.2 Mln. vs. $215.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.48 -Revenue (Q4): $5.44 Bln vs. $5.54 Bln last year.

