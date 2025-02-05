CDW Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $264.2 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $296.1 million, or $2.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $332.7 million or $2.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $5.186 billion from $5.018 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $264.2 Mln. vs. $296.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue: $5.186 Bln vs. $5.018 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.