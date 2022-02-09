CDW Corporation Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $215.3 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $238.3 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $285.4 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $5.54 billion from $4.96 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

