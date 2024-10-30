News & Insights

Markets
CDW

CDW Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

October 30, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $316.4 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $315.5 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $354.9 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $5.516 billion from $5.628 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $316.4 Mln. vs. $315.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.34 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.516 Bln vs. $5.628 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.