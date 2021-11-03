CDW Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $266.6 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $193.2 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $298.0 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $5.30 billion from $4.76 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $298.0 Mln. vs. $265.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.13 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $5.30 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.