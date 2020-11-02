CDW Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $193.2 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $201.7 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $386.3 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $4.76 billion from $4.91 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $386.3 Mln. vs. $380.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.83 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q3): $4.76 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.

