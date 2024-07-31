CDW Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $281.1 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $262.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $338.8 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $5.423 billion from $5.626 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $281.1 Mln. vs. $262.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.07 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.423 Bln vs. $5.626 Bln last year.

