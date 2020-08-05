CDW Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $189.1 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $196.6 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $225.3 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $4.37 billion from $4.63 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $225.3 Mln. vs. $237.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $4.37 Bln vs. $4.63 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.