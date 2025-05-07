CDW Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $224.9 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $216.1 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $286.5 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $5.199 billion from $4.872 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $224.9 Mln. vs. $216.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $5.199 Bln vs. $4.872 Bln last year.

