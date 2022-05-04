CDW Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $250.2 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $232.6 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $301.5 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $5.949 billion from $4.838 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $250.2 Mln. vs. $232.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q1): $5.949 Bln vs. $4.838 Bln last year.

