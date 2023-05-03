CDW Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $230.1 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $250.2 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $278.7 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.3% to $5.10 billion from $5.95 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $230.1 Mln. vs. $250.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.68 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.00 -Revenue (Q1): $5.10 Bln vs. $5.95 Bln last year.

