CDW Corporation Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $235.4 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $224.9 million, or $1.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $295.3 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $5.679 billion from $5.199 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $235.4 Mln. vs. $224.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $1.69 last year. -Revenue: $5.679 Bln vs. $5.199 Bln last year.

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