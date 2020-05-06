CDW Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CDW Corporation (CDW) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $167.9 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $152.9 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $200.0 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $4.39 billion from $3.96 billion last year.

CDW Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $200.0 Mln. vs. $185.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $4.39 Bln vs. $3.96 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.