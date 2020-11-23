Dividends
CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

CDW Corporation (CDW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CDW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $131.95, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDW was $131.95, representing a -10.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $146.95 and a 79.79% increase over the 52 week low of $73.39.

CDW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Chewy, Inc. (CHWY). CDW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CDW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .91%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CDW as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)
  • First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC)
  • SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNLC with an increase of 18.27% over the last 100 days. QTEC has the highest percent weighting of CDW at 2.77%.

