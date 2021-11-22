CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

CDW Corporation (CDW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $196.06, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDW was $196.06, representing a -3.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $203.82 and a 56.27% increase over the 52 week low of $125.46.

CDW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as SAP SE (SAP) and Infosys Limited (INFY). CDW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.12. Zacks Investment Research reports CDW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.77%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cdw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDW as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQQA with an increase of 10.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CDW at 4.7%.

