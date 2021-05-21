CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

CDW Corporation (CDW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CDW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $168.06, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDW was $168.06, representing a -8.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.58 and a 59.43% increase over the 52 week low of $105.41.

CDW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). CDW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.92. Zacks Investment Research reports CDW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.9%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CDW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CDW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CDW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX (FXL)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 17.19% over the last 100 days. QTEC has the highest percent weighting of CDW at 2.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.